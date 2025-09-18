Josh Downs Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Wideout Josh Downs has a matchup versus the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (228 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Indianapolis Colts play the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Downs a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Titans? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Downs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Josh Downs Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.75

32.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Downs Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Downs is currently the 81st-ranked player in fantasy (223rd overall), with 6.3 total fantasy points (3.2 per game).

Through two games this season, Downs has racked up 6.3 total fantasy points, catching eight balls (on 11 targets) for 63 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Denver Broncos, Downs posted 5.1 fantasy points, recording six receptions on eight targets for 51 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Titans have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Titans this year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Downs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.