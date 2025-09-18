Mets vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres.

Mets vs Padres Game Info

New York Mets (78-73) vs. San Diego Padres (82-69)

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and SDPA

Mets vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | SD: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | SD: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182)

NYM: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mets vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong (Mets) - 1-2, 8.49 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 5-6, 3.72 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jonah Tong (1-2) for the Mets and Randy Vasquez (5-6) for the Padres. Tong's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Tong starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. When Vasquez starts, the Padres are 15-8-0 against the spread. The Padres have an 8-7 record in Vasquez's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (52.6%)

Mets vs Padres Moneyline

New York is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +110 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and New York is +150 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Padres contest on Sept. 18, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Mets vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 59 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 44 times in 80 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 144 opportunities.

In 144 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 67-77-0 against the spread.

The Padres are 30-33 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, San Diego has gone 20-23 (46.5%).

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-81-3).

The Padres have covered 53.7% of their games this season, going 80-69-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 140 hits and an OBP of .395 this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .523.

He is 60th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .454 this season. He's batting .265.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 48th, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Lindor brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .268 with a .515 slugging percentage and 118 RBI this year.

Alonso takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .262 with a .327 OBP and 83 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a home run and three RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .262 with 27 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 86 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 60th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado's 160 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average ranks 30th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Luis Arraez has a team-high .386 slugging percentage.

Ramon Laureano has 25 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .286.

Mets vs Padres Head to Head

9/16/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2025: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/24/2024: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

