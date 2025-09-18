Darnell Mooney Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons WR Darnell Mooney will be up against the team with last season's 23rd-ranked passing defense, the Carolina Panthers (224.7 yards conceded per game), in Week 3 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Mooney for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Darnell Mooney Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.71

45.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Mooney 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 31st at his position and 110th overall, Mooney picked up 129.2 fantasy points (8.1 per game) last season.

In his one game this year, Mooney accumulated 2.0 fantasy points. He had 20 receiving yards on two catches (four targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last year, Mooney picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- via nine receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, Mooney put up 14.8 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: five receptions, 88 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mooney collected 1.5 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via this stat line: one reception, 15 yards, on three targets.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina allowed over 300 passing yards to just three QBs last season.

17 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Panthers last year.

Against Carolina last season, 11 players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Panthers gave up at least three passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

Carolina let five players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Panthers gave up a touchdown reception to 29 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Carolina allowed six players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Panthers gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to 10 players last season.

Against Carolina last season, 20 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Panthers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

