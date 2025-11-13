Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier will be up against the 17th-ranked rushing defense of the Carolina Panthers (111.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Allgeier a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Panthers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Tyler Allgeier Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.56

42.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 1.93

1.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

Allgeier is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player at his position (126th overall), putting up 65.0 total fantasy points (7.2 per game).

In his last three games, Allgeier has posted 25.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game), rushing for 67 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 17 carries.

Allgeier has delivered 37.1 total fantasy points (7.4 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 31 times for 115 yards and four scores.

The highlight of Allgeier's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Indianapolis Colts, a matchup in which he put up 17.7 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 11 carries, 57 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyler Allgeier's matchup versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 0.4 fantasy points. He ran for four yards on one carry on the day with one catch for zero yards.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Carolina this year.

Just two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Panthers have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Carolina has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Panthers have allowed just two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this season.

The Panthers have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

