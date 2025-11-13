Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Wideout Rashee Rice has a matchup against the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (179.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Denver Broncos, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Rice a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Broncos? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Rashee Rice Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.68

67.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Rice Fantasy Performance

With 47.3 fantasy points in 2025 (15.8 per game), Rice is the 52nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 181st overall.

In Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, Rice produced 14.6 fantasy points, recording four receptions on seven targets for 80 yards.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed only two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this year.

Only two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Denver this year.

Just one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up over 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Broncos have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Denver this season.

The Broncos have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

Denver has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Broncos this year.

