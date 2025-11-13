Stars vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Montreal Canadiens.

Stars vs Canadiens Game Info

Dallas Stars (10-4-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-4-2)

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-114) Canadiens (-105) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (53%)

Stars vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canadiens. The Stars are +205 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -260.

Stars vs Canadiens Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Canadiens on Nov. 13, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Stars vs Canadiens Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Canadiens reveal Dallas as the favorite (-114) and Montreal as the underdog (-105) despite being the home team.

