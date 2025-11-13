FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NHL

Stars vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Montreal Canadiens.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (10-4-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-4-2)
  • Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-114)Canadiens (-105)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (53%)

Stars vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canadiens. The Stars are +205 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -260.

Stars vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Canadiens on Nov. 13, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Stars vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Canadiens reveal Dallas as the favorite (-114) and Montreal as the underdog (-105) despite being the home team.

