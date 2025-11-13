FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Senators vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Senators vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Senators vs Bruins Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (8-5-4) vs. Boston Bruins (11-7)
  • Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-172)Bruins (+142)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Senators win (65.4%)

Senators vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +138.

Senators vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Senators versus Bruins, on Nov. 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Senators vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Senators vs. Bruins reveal Ottawa as the favorite (-172) and Boston as the underdog (+142) on the road.

