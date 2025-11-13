Kings vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (8-5-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-8-1)

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-115) Maple Leafs (-104) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (54.5%)

Kings vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Maple Leafs. The Kings are +220 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -280.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Maple Leafs on Nov. 13, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog at home.

