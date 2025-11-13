FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kings vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (8-5-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-8-1)
  • Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-115)Maple Leafs (-104)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (54.5%)

Kings vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Maple Leafs. The Kings are +220 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -280.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Maple Leafs on Nov. 13, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog at home.

