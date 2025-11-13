NHL
Panthers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13
In NHL action on Thursday, the Florida Panthers play the Washington Capitals.
Panthers vs Capitals Game Info
- Florida Panthers (8-7-1) vs. Washington Capitals (8-7-1)
- Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-138)
|Capitals (+115)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (52.6%)
Panthers vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +176 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -220.
Panthers vs Capitals Over/Under
- Panthers versus Capitals on Nov. 13 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.
Panthers vs Capitals Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +115 underdog on the road.