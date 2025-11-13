FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

Panthers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

In NHL action on Thursday, the Florida Panthers play the Washington Capitals.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (8-7-1) vs. Washington Capitals (8-7-1)
  • Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-138)Capitals (+115)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (52.6%)

Panthers vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +176 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -220.

Panthers vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Capitals on Nov. 13 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Panthers vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Florida is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +115 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

