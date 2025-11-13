Panthers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

In NHL action on Thursday, the Florida Panthers play the Washington Capitals.

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

Florida Panthers (8-7-1) vs. Washington Capitals (8-7-1)

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-138) Capitals (+115) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (52.6%)

Panthers vs Capitals Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +176 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -220.

Panthers vs Capitals Over/Under

Panthers versus Capitals on Nov. 13 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Panthers vs Capitals Moneyline

Florida is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +115 underdog on the road.

