Tyler Allgeier 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2024 season, Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier could be a fantasy selection for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Tyler Allgeier Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Allgeier's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|119.6
|125
|34
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|94.8
|150
|46
Tyler Allgeier 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 1 versus the Carolina Panthers, Allgeier put up a season-high 21.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 15 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Panthers
|21.4
|15
|75
|2
|3
|3
|0
|94
|Week 2
|Packers
|4.8
|16
|48
|0
|-
|0
|0
|48
|Week 3
|@Lions
|2.9
|7
|12
|0
|3
|2
|0
|29
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|1.2
|7
|16
|0
|2
|1
|0
|12
|Week 5
|Texans
|6.0
|17
|40
|0
|1
|0
|0
|40
|Week 6
|Commanders
|5.1
|13
|51
|0
|1
|0
|0
|51
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|11.2
|21
|59
|0
|3
|3
|0
|112
Tyler Allgeier vs. Other Falcons Rushers
The Falcons threw the ball on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Allgeier's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Tyler Allgeier
|186
|683
|4
|34
|3.7
|Bijan Robinson
|214
|976
|4
|23
|4.6
|Rondale Moore
|28
|178
|1
|1
|6.4
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|3
|30
|0
|0
|10.0
