NFL

Tyler Allgeier 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Heading into the 2024 season, Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier could be a fantasy selection for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Tyler Allgeier Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Allgeier's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points119.612534
2024 Projected Fantasy Points94.815046

Tyler Allgeier 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 1 versus the Carolina Panthers, Allgeier put up a season-high 21.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 15 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Panthers21.41575233094
Week 2Packers4.816480-0048
Week 3@Lions2.9712032029
Week 4@Jaguars1.2716021012
Week 5Texans6.01740010040
Week 6Commanders5.11351010051
Week 7@Buccaneers11.221590330112
Tyler Allgeier vs. Other Falcons Rushers

The Falcons threw the ball on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Allgeier's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Tyler Allgeier1866834343.7
Bijan Robinson2149764234.6
Rondale Moore28178116.4
Ray-Ray McCloud3300010.0

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Allgeier? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

