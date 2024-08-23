Tyler Allgeier 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier could be a fantasy selection for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Tyler Allgeier Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Allgeier's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 119.6 125 34 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 94.8 150 46

Tyler Allgeier 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 1 versus the Carolina Panthers, Allgeier put up a season-high 21.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 15 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Panthers 21.4 15 75 2 3 3 0 94 Week 2 Packers 4.8 16 48 0 - 0 0 48 Week 3 @Lions 2.9 7 12 0 3 2 0 29 Week 4 @Jaguars 1.2 7 16 0 2 1 0 12 Week 5 Texans 6.0 17 40 0 1 0 0 40 Week 6 Commanders 5.1 13 51 0 1 0 0 51 Week 7 @Buccaneers 11.2 21 59 0 3 3 0 112 View Full Table

Tyler Allgeier vs. Other Falcons Rushers

The Falcons threw the ball on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Allgeier's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tyler Allgeier 186 683 4 34 3.7 Bijan Robinson 214 976 4 23 4.6 Rondale Moore 28 178 1 1 6.4 Ray-Ray McCloud 3 30 0 0 10.0

