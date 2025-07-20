Twins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Twins vs Rockies Game Info

Minnesota Twins (47-50) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-74)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and MNNT

Twins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-194) | COL: (+162)

MIN: (-194) | COL: (+162) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114)

MIN: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Twins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 9-4, 2.72 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 3-10, 5.57 ERA

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (9-4) for the Twins and German Marquez (3-10) for the Rockies. Ryan's team is 8-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ryan's team has been victorious in 53.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-7. The Rockies have a 7-11-0 ATS record in Marquez's 18 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 16 of Marquez's starts this season, and they went 5-11 in those matchups.

Twins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (70.4%)

Twins vs Rockies Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -194 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +162 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs Rockies Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Twins are -137 to cover, and the Rockies are +114.

Twins vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Rockies on July 20 is 11.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Twins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (52.5%) in those contests.

This season Minnesota has been victorious four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -194 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 93 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 47-46-0 against the spread in their 93 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 23.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-70).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, Colorado has a 12-53 record (winning only 18.5% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 95 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-54-3).

The Rockies have a 38-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 89 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .584. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average, as well.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Buxton hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .667 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs.

Trevor Larnach is batting .251 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 97th, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 83rd.

Ty France has 81 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.311/.353.

Ryan Jeffers has seven home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Jeffers takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .371 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-best OBP (.325) and slugging percentage (.517), and paces the Rockies in hits (89, while batting .277).

He is 43rd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Jordan Beck is batting .269 with 18 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 61st, his on-base percentage is 93rd, and he is 50th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is batting .261 with 11 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Tyler Freeman has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 18 walks while hitting .327.

Twins vs Rockies Head to Head

7/18/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/12/2024: 17-9 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

17-9 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/11/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/10/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 10/1/2023: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/30/2023: 14-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2023: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 6/26/2022: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/25/2022: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/24/2022: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

