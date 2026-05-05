Twins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Twins vs Nationals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (15-20) vs. Washington Nationals (16-19)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Twins.TV

Twins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | WSH: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | WSH: (-104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162)

MIN: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Twins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 3-1, 2.85 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 1-1, 3.82 ERA

The Twins will call on Taj Bradley (3-1) against the Nationals and Cade Cavalli (1-1). Bradley's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bradley's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Cavalli starts, the Nationals are 5-2-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 2-4 in Cavalli's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (55.3%)

Twins vs Nationals Moneyline

The Twins vs Nationals moneyline has Minnesota as a -112 favorite, while Washington is a -104 underdog at home.

Twins vs Nationals Spread

The Twins are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -162 to cover.

Twins vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Nationals on May 5 is 9. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

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Twins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 17-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 47.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (16-18).

Washington is 16-17 (winning 48.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 35 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-12-2).

The Nationals have put together a 19-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 34 hits and an OBP of .313, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .530. He's batting .254.

He is 82nd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Ryan Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .287 and slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Josh Bell is batting .218 with a .336 slugging percentage and 17 RBI this year.

Brooks Lee has five home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Lee has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated a team-high OBP (.406) and slugging percentage (.534), while pacing the Nationals in hits (35, while batting .297).

Including all qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 19th in slugging.

James Wood has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .231. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Daylen Lile is batting .246 with eight doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Nasim Nunez is hitting .222 with a double and 14 walks.

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