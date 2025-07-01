Twins vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Miami Marlins.

Twins vs Marlins Game Info

Minnesota Twins (40-44) vs. Miami Marlins (37-45)

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

Coverage: FDSFL and MNNT

Twins vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-142) | MIA: (+120)

MIN: (-142) | MIA: (+120) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142)

MIN: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 8-3, 2.86 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 2-2, 3.78 ERA

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (8-3) for the Twins and Edward Cabrera (2-2) for the Marlins. Ryan's team is 8-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ryan's team has been victorious in 58.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-5. The Marlins have an 11-2-0 ATS record in Cabrera's 13 starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 6-6 in Cabrera's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (59%)

Twins vs Marlins Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs Marlins Spread

The Twins are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -142 to cover.

Twins vs Marlins Over/Under

The Twins-Marlins game on July 1 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Twins vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 26 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 15-6 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 35 of their 80 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 42-38-0 against the spread in their 80 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have put together a 32-39 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.1% of those games).

Miami is 25-29 (winning 46.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 80 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-40-0).

The Marlins have a 47-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 72 hits and an OBP of .347 this season. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .566.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 39th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 84th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ty France has hit six homers with a team-high .374 SLG this season.

France has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with a double and a walk.

Carlos Correa is batting .258 with a .299 OBP and 28 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .260 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 71st, his on-base percentage is 74th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Lopez hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .415 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and 15 RBIs.

Kyle Stowers paces his team with 74 hits and a .357 on-base percentage, with a team-best .498 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .255 with 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Eric Wagaman is batting .251 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

