Twins vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Seattle Mariners.

Twins vs Mariners Game Info

Minnesota Twins (37-41) vs. Seattle Mariners (40-37)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and ROOT Sports NW

Twins vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | SEA: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | SEA: (-104) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+160)

MIN: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Twins) - 3-6, 4.48 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 4-5, 3.38 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.38 ERA). When Paddack starts, his team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season. Paddack's team has been upset in each of the seven games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have a 6-9-0 record against the spread in Castillo's starts. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Castillo's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Twins vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (51.4%)

Twins vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -112 favorite at home.

Twins vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Mariners are +160 to cover, while the Twins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Mariners contest on June 24 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Twins vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (51%) in those games.

This year Minnesota has won 25 of 49 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 75 opportunities.

The Twins are 39-36-0 against the spread in their 75 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have won 13 of the 26 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Seattle is 13-11 (winning 54.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 76 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-31-4).

The Mariners have covered 44.7% of their games this season, going 34-42-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 65 hits and an OBP of .347, both of which are tops among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .565.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .262 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualified hitters, he is 71st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Larnach takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Ty France has hit six homers with a team-high .381 SLG this season.

France has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .248 with 28 walks and 24 runs scored.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has collected 79 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .278 and slugging .665 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is second in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with three doubles, six home runs, six walks and 15 RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads his team with a .413 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 95th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford has accumulated a team-high .401 on-base percentage.

Jorge Polanco is batting .252 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Twins vs Mariners Head to Head

6/23/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/1/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/30/2025: 12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/30/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/28/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2024: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/7/2024: 10-6 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

