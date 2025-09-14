Twins vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Minnesota Twins (65-82) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (73-75)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and ARID

Twins vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-130) | ARI: (+110)

MIN: (-130) | ARI: (+110) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+168) | ARI: +1.5 (-205)

MIN: -1.5 (+168) | ARI: +1.5 (-205) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Twins vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 5-7, 5.08 ERA vs Nabil Crismatt (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 3.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (5-7) to the mound, while Nabil Crismatt (2-0) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. Ober's team is 11-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ober's team is 3-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Crismatt's four starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for two Crismatt starts this season -- they split the games.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (52.7%)

Twins vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Minnesota is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +110 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Diamondbacks. The Twins are +168 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -205.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Twins versus Diamondbacks, on Sept. 14, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 25 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 142 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 69-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 29 of the 61 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.5%).

Arizona has an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 144 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-66-6).

The Diamondbacks have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 71-73-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 118 hits and an OBP of .338, both of which are tops among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .565.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 34th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Buxton will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 58 runs. He's batting .254 this season and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified hitters, he is 87th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee has collected 104 base hits, an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Kody Clemens has 19 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .213 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a .386 on-base percentage and a .455 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .285.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 16th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Perdomo takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 133 hits. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is 82nd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ketel Marte is batting .281 with 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 63 walks.

Gabriel Moreno is hitting .290 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/12/2025: 9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/27/2024: 13-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/25/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2023: 12-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/4/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/19/2022: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/18/2022: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/17/2022: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

