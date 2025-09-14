Mets vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the New York Mets face the Texas Rangers.

Mets vs Rangers Game Info

New York Mets (76-73) vs. Texas Rangers (79-70)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, WPIX, and RSN

Mets vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-166) | TEX: (+140)

NYM: (-166) | TEX: (+140) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156)

NYM: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mets vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 4-1, 1.42 ERA vs Jake Latz (Rangers) - 2-0, 2.91 ERA

The probable starters are Nolan McLean (4-1) for the Mets and Jake Latz (2-0) for the Rangers. McLean's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McLean's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. When Latz starts, the Rangers are 4-1-0 against the spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in four of Latz's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Mets vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (61.3%)

Mets vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -166 favorite at home.

Mets vs Rangers Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Mets are +130 to cover, and the Rangers are -156.

Mets vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Rangers contest on Sept. 14 has been set at 8, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Mets vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 100 games this season and have come away with the win 57 times (57%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 25 of 38 games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 142 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 65-77-0 in 142 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won 40.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (30-44).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Texas has a record of 1-5 (16.7%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 148 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-80-2).

The Rangers are 82-66-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 139 hits and an OBP of .398 this season. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .529.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 54th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .784, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season. He's batting .262.

He is 61st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Lindor takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a double.

Pete Alonso has collected 153 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .507 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 139 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .435.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has accumulated a team-high OBP (.342), and paces the Rangers in hits (115). He's batting .244 and slugging.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Josh Smith leads his team with a .342 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .374 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .259.

His batting average is 73rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 130th in slugging.

Josh Jung is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Jake Burger is batting .248 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 12 walks.

Mets vs Rangers Head to Head

9/13/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/12/2025: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/18/2024: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/17/2024: 14-2 NYM (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-2 NYM (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/30/2023: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/29/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/3/2022: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2022: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

