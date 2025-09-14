Cubs vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
On Sunday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.
Cubs vs Rays Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (84-64) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-75)
- Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: FDSSUN
Cubs vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-162) | TB: (+136)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+136) | TB: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Cubs vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 9-7, 3.21 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Rays) - 8-4, 3.11 ERA
The Cubs will call on Shota Imanaga (9-7) versus the Rays and Adrian Houser (8-4). When Imanaga starts, his team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season. When Imanaga starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-6. The Rays are 11-6-0 against the spread when Houser starts. The Rays have a 7-5 record in Houser's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cubs vs Rays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (55.4%)
Cubs vs Rays Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Rays reveal Chicago as the favorite (-162) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+136) on the road.
Cubs vs Rays Spread
- The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rays. The Cubs are +136 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -164.
Cubs vs Rays Over/Under
- The Cubs-Rays game on Sept. 14 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.
Cubs vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 63 times (63%) in those games.
- Chicago has a record of 28-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 144 chances this season.
- The Cubs have an against the spread record of 67-77-0 in 144 games with a line this season.
- The Rays have won 28 of the 68 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (41.2%).
- Tampa Bay has a 5-9 record (winning only 35.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.
- The Rays have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-73-7).
- The Rays have put together a 61-82-0 record against the spread this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .745, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season. He has a .297 batting average.
- Among qualified hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 105th in slugging.
- Hoerner will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 134 hits. He is batting .247 this season and has 67 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .289.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.
- Seiya Suzuki has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.324/.461.
- Suzuki takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .211 with a double, six walks and four RBIs.
- Ian Happ has 21 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero has accumulated 146 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .260 and slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .299.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 125th and he is eighth in slugging.
- Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .350 OBP, and has a club-leading .471 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291.
- He is currently 12th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Brandon Lowe is batting .259 with 18 doubles, 28 home runs and 36 walks.
- Chandler Simpson has 11 doubles, three triples and 19 walks while hitting .293.
Cubs vs Rays Head to Head
- 9/13/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/12/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/13/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/12/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/11/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/31/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/30/2023: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/29/2023: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/20/2022: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/19/2022: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
