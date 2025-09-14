Cubs vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Rays Game Info

Chicago Cubs (84-64) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-75)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FDSSUN

Cubs vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-162) | TB: (+136)

CHC: (-162) | TB: (+136) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+136) | TB: +1.5 (-164)

CHC: -1.5 (+136) | TB: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 9-7, 3.21 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Rays) - 8-4, 3.11 ERA

The Cubs will call on Shota Imanaga (9-7) versus the Rays and Adrian Houser (8-4). When Imanaga starts, his team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season. When Imanaga starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-6. The Rays are 11-6-0 against the spread when Houser starts. The Rays have a 7-5 record in Houser's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55.4%)

Cubs vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Rays reveal Chicago as the favorite (-162) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Cubs vs Rays Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rays. The Cubs are +136 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -164.

Cubs vs Rays Over/Under

The Cubs-Rays game on Sept. 14 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Rays Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 63 times (63%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 28-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 144 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 67-77-0 in 144 games with a line this season.

The Rays have won 28 of the 68 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (41.2%).

Tampa Bay has a 5-9 record (winning only 35.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Rays have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-73-7).

The Rays have put together a 61-82-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .745, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season. He has a .297 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Hoerner will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 134 hits. He is batting .247 this season and has 67 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.324/.461.

Suzuki takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .211 with a double, six walks and four RBIs.

Ian Happ has 21 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has accumulated 146 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .260 and slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 125th and he is eighth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .350 OBP, and has a club-leading .471 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291.

He is currently 12th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Lowe is batting .259 with 18 doubles, 28 home runs and 36 walks.

Chandler Simpson has 11 doubles, three triples and 19 walks while hitting .293.

Cubs vs Rays Head to Head

9/13/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/12/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/13/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/31/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/30/2023: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/29/2023: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/20/2022: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/19/2022: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!