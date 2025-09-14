Astros vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, versus the Atlanta Braves.

Astros vs Braves Game Info

Houston Astros (80-68) vs. Atlanta Braves (65-82)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and SCHN

Astros vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | ATL: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | ATL: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+122) | ATL: +1.5 (-146)

HOU: -1.5 (+122) | ATL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 12-9, 3.42 ERA vs Joey Wentz (Braves) - 5-6, 5.61 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-9) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (5-6) will take the ball for the Braves. Valdez's team is 11-16-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-10). The Braves have a 4-6-0 record against the spread in Wentz's starts. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for six Wentz starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Astros vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (58.5%)

Astros vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -142 favorite on the road.

Astros vs Braves Spread

The Astros are at the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +122 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -146.

Astros vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Braves contest on Sept. 14, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Astros vs Braves Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (52.7%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win 24 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 147 opportunities.

In 147 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 73-74-0 against the spread.

The Braves have won 15 of the 48 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (31.2%).

Atlanta has a 4-12 record (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 141 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-72-8).

The Braves have a 61-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.3% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by 48 extra-base hits. He has a .263 batting average and an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 57th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros in OBP (.359) and total hits (139) this season. He's batting .300 while slugging .463.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Yainer Diaz has collected 125 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Carlos Correa is batting .275 with a .328 OBP and 50 RBI for Houston this season.

Correa brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has totaled 151 hits with a .366 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Braves. He's batting .270.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 38th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .239. He's slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average ranks 117th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Michael Harris II is batting .240 with 22 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

Marcell Ozuna has 17 doubles, 20 home runs and 88 walks while batting .230.

Astros vs Braves Head to Head

9/12/2025: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/17/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2023: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/22/2023: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/21/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2022: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/20/2022: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/19/2022: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

