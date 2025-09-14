FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Sunday's MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 14

Will Hunter Greene strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Clayton Kershaw exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
  • Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Athletics

  • Hunter Greene (Reds): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

  • Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
  • Mitch Farris (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

  • Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

