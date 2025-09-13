Twins vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Saturday.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Minnesota Twins (65-82) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (73-75)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and ARID

Twins vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-136) | ARI: (+116)

MIN: (-136) | ARI: (+116) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Twins vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 13-8, 3.32 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 3.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (13-8) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (7-3) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Ryan's team is 12-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ryan's team has been victorious in 52.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-10. The Diamondbacks have an 11-9-0 ATS record in Nelson's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 4-4 record in Nelson's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (52.6%)

Twins vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -136 favorite at home.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Minnesota is +146 to cover the runline.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Twins-Diamondbacks on Sept. 13, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 40, or 47.6%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 22 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 142 opportunities.

In 142 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 69-73-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 47.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (29-32).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Arizona has a 16-14 record (winning 53.3% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 144 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-66-6).

The Diamondbacks have a 71-73-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 118 hits and an OBP of .338, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .565.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Buxton has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season. He's batting .254.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging in the majors.

Brooks Lee has 104 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.287/.369.

Kody Clemens has 19 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .213 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a .386 on-base percentage and a .455 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .285.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 54th in slugging.

Perdomo brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Corbin Carroll's 133 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is currently 83rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Ketel Marte is hitting .281 with 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 63 walks.

Gabriel Moreno is hitting .290 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/12/2025: 9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/27/2024: 13-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/25/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2023: 12-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/4/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/19/2022: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/18/2022: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/17/2022: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

