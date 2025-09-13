Astros vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves.

Astros vs Braves Game Info

Houston Astros (80-68) vs. Atlanta Braves (65-82)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and SCHN

Astros vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-136) | ATL: (+116)

HOU: (-136) | ATL: (+116) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+126) | ATL: +1.5 (-152)

HOU: -1.5 (+126) | ATL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 11-7, 2.25 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 7-9, 5.35 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (11-7, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Bryce Elder (7-9, 5.35 ERA). Brown and his team are 16-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-9. The Braves have gone 15-9-0 ATS in Elder's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Braves have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Elder's starts this season, and they went 5-8 in those matchups.

Astros vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (59.3%)

Astros vs Braves Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +116 underdog despite being at home.

Astros vs Braves Spread

The Astros are at the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +126 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -152.

Astros vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Braves contest on Sept. 13, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Astros vs Braves Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (52.7%) in those contests.

This season Houston has been victorious 28 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 147 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 73-74-0 in 147 games with a line this season.

The Braves have been the moneyline underdog 48 total times this season. They've gone 15-33 in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 7-16 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (30.4%).

The Braves have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times this season for a 61-72-8 record against the over/under.

The Braves have gone 61-80-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .443 this season. He has a .263 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 64th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has 139 hits and an OBP of .359, both of which lead the Astros this season. He's batting .300 and slugging .463.

He is sixth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging in MLB.

Yainer Diaz has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.285/.420.

Carlos Correa has 13 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Correa has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up a team-high OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.461), while leading the Braves in hits (151, while batting .270).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 39th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is batting .239 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 135th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .230 with 17 doubles, 20 home runs and 88 walks.

Michael Harris II is batting .240 with 22 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

Astros vs Braves Head to Head

9/12/2025: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/17/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2023: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/22/2023: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/21/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2022: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/20/2022: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/19/2022: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

