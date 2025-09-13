Mets vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Texas Rangers.

Mets vs Rangers Game Info

New York Mets (76-72) vs. Texas Rangers (78-70)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and RSN

Mets vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-162) | TEX: (+136)

NYM: (-162) | TEX: (+136) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+120) | TEX: +1.5 (-144)

NYM: -1.5 (+120) | TEX: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Mets) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 7-9, 4.36 ERA

The Mets will look to Brandon Sproat (0-1) versus the Rangers and Patrick Corbin (7-9). Sproat helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sproat has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 14-13-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 20 of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 8-12 in those games.

Mets vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (55.8%)

Mets vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +136 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Rangers Spread

The Mets are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+120 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -144 to cover.

Mets vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Rangers on Sept. 13 is 9. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Mets vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (57.6%) in those games.

New York has a record of 25-17 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 141 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 65-76-0 against the spread in their 141 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have compiled a 29-44 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Texas has a 1-6 record (winning only 14.3% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-79-2).

The Rangers are 81-66-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 137 hits and an OBP of .398, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .525.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 13th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .787, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .451 this season. He's batting .263.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 59th, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Lindor heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .105 with a double and a walk.

Pete Alonso has 151 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.342/.508.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 137 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .436.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has put up an on-base percentage of .342 and has 113 hits, both team-best numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .242 and slugging .433.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 107th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith paces his team with a .373 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying players, he is 83rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Josh Jung is hitting .252 with 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks.

Jake Burger has 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .248.

Mets vs Rangers Head to Head

9/12/2025: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/18/2024: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/17/2024: 14-2 NYM (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-2 NYM (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/30/2023: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/29/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/3/2022: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2022: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/1/2022: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

