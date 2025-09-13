Phillies vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13
Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.
In MLB action on Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Kansas City Royals.
Phillies vs Royals Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (88-60) vs. Kansas City Royals (74-74)
- Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Time: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSKC
Phillies vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | KC: (+120)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Phillies vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 4-8, 4.03 ERA vs Ryan Bergert (Royals) - 2-2, 3.48 ERA
The Phillies will call on Taijuan Walker (4-8) against the Royals and Ryan Bergert (2-2). When Walker starts, his team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season. When Walker starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-6. The Royals have an 8-6-0 ATS record in Bergert's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Bergert's starts this season, and they went 5-5 in those matchups.
Phillies vs Royals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (62.5%)
Phillies vs Royals Moneyline
- The Phillies vs Royals moneyline has Philadelphia as a -142 favorite, while Kansas City is a +120 underdog on the road.
Phillies vs Royals Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Phillies are +146 to cover, and the Royals are -176.
Phillies vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Phillies versus Royals game on Sept. 13 has been set at 9, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.
Phillies vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 113 games this year and have walked away with the win 74 times (65.5%) in those games.
- Philadelphia has a record of 55-24 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 141 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Phillies are 74-67-0 against the spread in their 141 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Royals have won 45.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (38-46).
- Kansas City has a 15-15 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- The Royals have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-83-2).
- The Royals have covered 48.6% of their games this season, going 71-75-0 ATS.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.369) and total hits (133) this season. He's batting .242 batting average while slugging .560.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Schwarber has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.
- Bryce Harper is hitting .267 with 31 doubles, 26 home runs and 59 walks, while slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .356.
- He is 44th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualified batters.
- Harper has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.
- Bryson Stott has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.328/.387.
- Stott brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
- Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 131 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .409.
- Castellanos has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 164 hits with a .496 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Royals. He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Maikel Garcia's .355 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .465.
- His batting average is 11th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 45 walks.
- Salvador Perez is hitting .233 with 34 doubles, 25 home runs and 23 walks.
Phillies vs Royals Head to Head
- 9/12/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/25/2024: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/24/2024: 11-2 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/23/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/6/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 8/5/2023: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/4/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
