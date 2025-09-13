Phillies vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Kansas City Royals.

Phillies vs Royals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (88-60) vs. Kansas City Royals (74-74)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSKC

Phillies vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | KC: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 4-8, 4.03 ERA vs Ryan Bergert (Royals) - 2-2, 3.48 ERA

The Phillies will call on Taijuan Walker (4-8) against the Royals and Ryan Bergert (2-2). When Walker starts, his team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season. When Walker starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-6. The Royals have an 8-6-0 ATS record in Bergert's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Bergert's starts this season, and they went 5-5 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (62.5%)

Phillies vs Royals Moneyline

The Phillies vs Royals moneyline has Philadelphia as a -142 favorite, while Kansas City is a +120 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Royals Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Phillies are +146 to cover, and the Royals are -176.

Phillies vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Royals game on Sept. 13 has been set at 9, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Royals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 113 games this year and have walked away with the win 74 times (65.5%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 55-24 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 141 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 74-67-0 against the spread in their 141 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won 45.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (38-46).

Kansas City has a 15-15 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Royals have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-83-2).

The Royals have covered 48.6% of their games this season, going 71-75-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.369) and total hits (133) this season. He's batting .242 batting average while slugging .560.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Schwarber has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper is hitting .267 with 31 doubles, 26 home runs and 59 walks, while slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 44th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualified batters.

Harper has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Bryson Stott has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.328/.387.

Stott brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 131 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Castellanos has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 164 hits with a .496 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Royals. He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia's .355 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .465.

His batting average is 11th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 45 walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .233 with 34 doubles, 25 home runs and 23 walks.

Phillies vs Royals Head to Head

9/12/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-3 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/24/2024: 11-2 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-2 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/4/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

