Tigers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Miami Marlins.

Tigers vs Marlins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (84-64) vs. Miami Marlins (69-79)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSDET

Tigers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-132) | MIA: (+112)

DET: (-132) | MIA: (+112) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146)

DET: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Tigers) - 9-10, 5.59 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 6-3, 4.48 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Charlie Morton (9-10, 5.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Janson Junk (6-3, 4.48 ERA). Morton and his team are 8-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Morton's team has a record of 4-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins are 10-2-0 against the spread when Junk starts. The Marlins have a 6-4 record in Junk's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (52.7%)

Tigers vs Marlins Moneyline

Detroit is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +112 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Detroit is +122 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Marlins on Sept. 13, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 57, or 60%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 45 times in 74 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 142 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 68-74-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 55-62 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Miami has a 41-46 record (winning 47.1% of its games).

In the 144 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-72-1).

The Marlins have collected an 82-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.9% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 124 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .395.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.514) and total hits (148) this season. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average is 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 94th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 120 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Zach McKinstry has 11 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 93rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .353 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 24th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Agustin Ramirez has 28 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 32 walks while batting .228.

Eric Wagaman is batting .246 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Tigers vs Marlins Head to Head

9/12/2025: 8-2 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-2 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2024: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/14/2024: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/13/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2023: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/29/2023: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/28/2023: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

