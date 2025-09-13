Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (76-71) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-91)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and CHSN

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-168) | CHW: (+142)

CLE: (-168) | CHW: (+142) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152)

CLE: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 2-0, 1.93 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 6-9, 4.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Parker Messick (2-0) to the mound, while Davis Martin (6-9) will take the ball for the White Sox. When Messick starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Messick's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have gone 11-10-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 21 of Martin's starts this season, and they went 8-13 in those matchups.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (56.7%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

The Guardians vs White Sox moneyline has Cleveland as a -168 favorite, while Chicago is a +142 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The White Sox are -152 to cover, and the Guardians are +126.

The over/under for Guardians-White Sox on Sept. 13 is 8. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 38 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won seven of eight games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 63 of 144 chances this season.

In 144 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 77-67-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 140 total times this season. They've finished 53-87 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Chicago has a record of 24-50 (32.4%).

The White Sox have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-68-8).

The White Sox have put together an 82-61-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 152 hits and an OBP of .356 this season. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .504.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 48 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Kyle Manzardo has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.323/.472.

Angel Martinez has 11 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .314 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox. He's batting .231 while slugging .399.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 132nd, his on-base percentage is 107th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .246 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Lenyn Sosa has accumulated a slugging percentage of .432 and has 124 hits, both team-best numbers for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .269 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 43 walks.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

9/12/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/10/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/9/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/8/2025: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/13/2025: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/10/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/9/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

