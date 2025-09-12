Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

The San Diego Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (80-67) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-107)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and COLR

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-310) | COL: (+250)

SD: (-310) | COL: (+250) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-144) | COL: +1.5 (+120)

SD: -1.5 (-144) | COL: +1.5 (+120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JP Sears (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 5-6, 6.60 ERA

The probable starters are JP Sears for the Padres and Tanner Gordon (5-6) for the Rockies. Sears did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Rockies have a 7-4-0 record against the spread in Gordon's starts. The Rockies have a 6-5 record in Gordon's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (68.4%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Rockies, San Diego is the favorite at -310, and Colorado is +250 playing on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Rockies are +120 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -144.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Padres-Rockies on Sept. 12, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 47 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has played as a favorite of -310 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 62 of 145 chances this season.

The Padres are 78-67-0 against the spread in their 145 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 139 total times this season. They've finished 36-103 in those games.

Colorado has gone 3-18 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +250 or longer (14.3%).

In the 143 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-77-5).

The Rockies have collected a 57-86-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .260 with 27 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 84 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .363 while slugging .432.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 74th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .272 with 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks, while slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 37th, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Luis Arraez has hit seven homers with a team-high .387 SLG this season.

Arraez enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with two walks and an RBI.

Ramon Laureano is batting .293 with a .356 OBP and 71 RBI for San Diego this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.534) and leads the Rockies in hits (135). He's batting .280 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 24th, his on-base percentage is 84th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has 17 doubles, eight triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Jordan Beck has put up an on-base percentage of .329, a team-high for the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle is batting .243 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

9/11/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/7/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/6/2025: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/5/2025: 3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2025: 9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/10/2025: 21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/9/2025: 13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/13/2025: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/12/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

