Athletics vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Athletics facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Athletics vs Reds Game Info

Athletics (67-80) vs. Cincinnati Reds (74-72)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSOH

Athletics vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-120) | CIN: (+102)

OAK: (-120) | CIN: (+102) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-188) | CIN: -1.5 (+155)

OAK: +1.5 (-188) | CIN: -1.5 (+155) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 3-6, 4.95 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 13-9, 3.98 ERA

The probable pitchers are J.T. Ginn (3-6) for the Athletics and Brady Singer (13-9) for the Reds. Ginn's team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ginn's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Singer starts, the Reds have gone 16-10-0 against the spread. The Reds are 10-4 in Singer's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (50.3%)

Athletics vs Reds Moneyline

The Athletics vs Reds moneyline has the Athletics as a -120 favorite, while the Reds are a +102 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Reds Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Reds and are 1.5 on the runline and -188 to cover, while Cincinnati is +155 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Reds Over/Under

Athletics versus Reds, on Sept. 12, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Athletics vs Reds Betting Trends

The Athletics have come away with 15 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win nine times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 146 games with a total this season.

In 146 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 76-70-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 38 of the 79 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.1%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Reds have gone 28-35 (44.4%).

The Reds have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times this season for a 54-77-8 record against the over/under.

The Reds have collected a 73-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento with a slugging percentage of .487, fueled by 70 extra-base hits. He has a .267 batting average and an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He's batting .275 and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 33rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in the major leagues.

Soderstrom takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Shea Langeliers has 115 hits and is batting .266 this season.

Langeliers heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Nick Kurtz has been key for Sacramento with 110 hits, an OBP of .397 plus a slugging percentage of .626.

Kurtz has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 153 hits with a .440 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Reds. He's batting .266 and with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 63rd and he is 69th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .365 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .379.

His batting average is 60th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 126th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .237 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 45 walks.

Austin Hays has 15 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .266.

