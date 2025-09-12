Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 5:17 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (79-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-78)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Apple TV+

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-164) | LAA: (+138)

SEA: (-164) | LAA: (+138) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)

SEA: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 9-8, 3.85 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 6-11, 4.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (9-8) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (6-11) will get the nod for the Angels. Castillo's team is 13-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Castillo's team is 12-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels are 16-14-0 against the spread when Kikuchi starts. The Angels have a 6-12 record in Kikuchi's 18 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (64.5%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Angels reveal Seattle as the favorite (-164) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+138) on the road.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Seattle is +126 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Angels contest on Sept. 12 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 57, or 57%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 22 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 76 of their 142 opportunities.

The Mariners are 61-81-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have a 50-58 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Los Angeles has a 22-21 record (winning 51.2% of its games).

The Angels have played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-63-5).

The Angels are 79-66-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 129 hits and an OBP of .354, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .239 batting average and a slugging percentage of .570.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 30 homers this season while driving in 89 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 43rd, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Rodriguez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with three doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor has collected 141 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .231 with a .305 OBP and 109 RBI for Seattle this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .226 with 31 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 140th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Ward takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Zach Neto paces his team with a .474 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying players, he is 81st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell leads the Angels with 114 hits.

Mike Trout's .368 OBP paces his team.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

9/11/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/27/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/26/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/25/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/24/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/6/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/29/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

