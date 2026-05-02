Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, up against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Twins vs Blue Jays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (14-20) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (16-17)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Peacock and SN1

Twins vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+150)

MIN: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Twins vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 2-3, 3.76 ERA vs Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (2-3, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Trey Yesavage (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Ryan's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ryan's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). Yesavage has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Yesavage starts this season.

Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (56%)

Twins vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -112 favorite at home.

Twins vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Blue Jays are +150 to cover, while the Twins are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins versus Blue Jays on May 3 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

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Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious two times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 34 opportunities.

In 34 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 16-18-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 4-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

Toronto has a 2-7 record (winning only 22.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-15-0).

The Blue Jays are 14-19-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 34 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .542. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 68th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .311 with two doubles, six home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has 25 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394. He's batting .287 and slugging .471.

Among all qualified, he is 41st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell is batting .218 with a .336 slugging percentage and 17 RBI this year.

Brooks Lee has been key for Minnesota with 27 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .415.

Lee has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a walk and three RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated a .421 on-base percentage and a .438 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Blue Jays. He's batting .331.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is seventh, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 64th in slugging.

Ernie Clement has 13 doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .298. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying players, he is 30th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto has racked up 28 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Andres Gimenez is batting .257 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks.

Twins vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/2/2026: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/1/2026: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/30/2026: 7-1 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2026: 8-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2026: 7-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2026: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/26/2025: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/25/2025: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/8/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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