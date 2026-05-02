Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (17-16) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-12)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT, and Reds.TV

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-134) | CIN: (+114)

PIT: (-134) | CIN: (+114) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196)

PIT: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 1-2, 4.13 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 3-1, 3.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2) to the mound, while Rhett Lowder (3-1) will get the nod for the Reds. Mlodzinski's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Mlodzinski's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds are 4-2-0 ATS in Lowder's six starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 4-1 record in Lowder's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (57.2%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -134 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +162 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -196.

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Pirates-Reds on May 2, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

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Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 32 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates are 17-15-0 against the spread in their 32 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have put together a 14-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 70% of those games).

Cincinnati is 5-3 (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 19 times this season for a 19-11-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 19-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.3% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .254. He has an on-base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .508.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 80th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Cruz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has four doubles, five home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .310 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 18th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .254 with 26 walks and 23 runs scored.

Reynolds enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 27 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .243 with 16 extra-base hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has racked up an on-base percentage of .362 and has 32 hits, both team-high marks for the Reds. He's batting .271 and slugging .551.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz leads his team with a .547 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 51st, his on-base percentage is 73rd, and he is 17th in slugging.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .273 with four doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Spencer Steer is batting .242 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

4/1/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/23/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2025: 14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/8/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2025: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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