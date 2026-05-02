Marlins vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Marlins vs Phillies Game Info

Miami Marlins (15-17) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (13-19)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-PH

Marlins vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-132) | PHI: (+112)

MIA: (-132) | PHI: (+112) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+162) | PHI: +1.5 (-196)

MIA: -1.5 (+162) | PHI: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Marlins vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 1-0, 3.30 ERA vs Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-2, 5.25 ERA

The probable starters are Max Meyer (1-0) for the Marlins and Andrew Painter (1-2) for the Phillies. Meyer and his team have a record of 3-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Meyer has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Phillies have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Painter's starts. The Phillies were the moneyline underdog for two Painter starts this season -- they lost both.

Marlins vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (56.6%)

Marlins vs Phillies Moneyline

Miami is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +112 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Phillies Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Marlins are +162 to cover the runline, with the Phillies being -196.

Marlins vs Phillies Over/Under

Marlins versus Phillies, on May 2, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 11 wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 7-2 when favored by -132 or more this year.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 18 of 31 chances this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 14-17-0 in 31 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have won 12.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-7).

Philadelphia has gone 1-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (25%).

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-14-2 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have put together a 6-26-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads Miami in total hits (29) this season while batting .309 with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .564.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 19th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has 39 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .423. He's batting .331 and slugging .449.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him seventh, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Edwards has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.504) powered by 13 extra-base hits.

Lopez has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .364 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .234 with a .314 OBP and 13 RBI for Miami this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is hitting .263 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He is 64th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Kyle Schwarber paces his team with 25 hits and a .368 OBP. He has a batting average of .216 while slugging .569.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 139th, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 11th in slugging.

Trea Turner has accumulated a team-best .386 slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh is hitting .304 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Marlins vs Phillies Head to Head

5/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2025: 11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/23/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/7/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/5/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/19/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/16/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!