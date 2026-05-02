Athletics vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Athletics Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (17-16) vs. Athletics (17-15)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | OAK: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | OAK: (-102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164)

CLE: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 0-4, 6.23 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 2-1, 5.84 ERA

The Guardians will call on Slade Cecconi (0-4) against the Athletics and Jacob Lopez (2-1). Cecconi's team is 1-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cecconi's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Lopez starts, the Athletics are 3-2-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Lopez's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those games.

Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (58%)

Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline

The Guardians vs Athletics moneyline has the Guardians as a -116 favorite, while the Athletics are a -102 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Athletics Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Guardians are +136 to cover, while the Athletics are -164 to cover.

Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under

Guardians versus Athletics, on May 2, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

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Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Guardians have won eight of 15 games when listed as at least -116 or better on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 32 games with a total this season.

The Guardians are 17-15-0 against the spread in their 32 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 24 total times this season. They've gone 12-12 in those games.

The Athletics have gone 11-9 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (55%).

The Athletics have played in 32 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-17-0).

The Athletics have collected a 19-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .217 with seven doubles, six home runs and 23 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .425.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 138th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 30 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .524. He's batting .286.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging among qualifying batters.

DeLauter has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, a triple, five walks and eight RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Rocchio takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double and two RBIs.

Angel Martinez has been key for Cleveland with 25 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .479.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has racked up a slugging percentage of .581 and has 42 hits, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .326 and with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him ninth, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Langeliers heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .356 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .288 with seven doubles, two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 37th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz a has .417 on-base percentage to pace the Athletics.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .212.

Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head

5/1/2026: 8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 8-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/19/2025: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/18/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/22/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/21/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/20/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/19/2024: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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