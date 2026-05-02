Celtics vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Boston Celtics are 8.5-point favorites in a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Saturday, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has an over/under set at 205.5 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -8.5 205.5 -300 +245

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (77.3%)

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a matchup 49 times this season (49-32-1).

The 76ers have played 82 games, with 40 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total 30 times this season.

76ers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (41 out of 82 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Boston owns a worse record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (26-14-1).

When playing at home, the Celtics eclipse the over/under 36.6% of the time (15 of 41 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (15 of 41 contests).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results away (22-18-1) than at home (18-22-1).

76ers games have finished above the over/under 48.8% of the time at home (20 of 41), and 51.2% of the time away (21 of 41).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.7 points, 5.1 assists and 6.9 boards.

Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 boards and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 17 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 65.3% from the floor (third in NBA).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.3 points, 4.1 boards and 6.6 assists for the 76ers.

Per game, VJ Edgecombe provides the 76ers 16 points, 5.6 boards and 4.2 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The 76ers are getting 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Quentin Grimes.

Joel Embiid averages 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Per game, Andre Drummond gets the 76ers 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

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