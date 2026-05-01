NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 1

The NBA Playoff schedule on Friday, which includes the Detroit Pistons taking on the Orlando Magic, is sure to please.

Ahead of Friday's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (59.80% win probability)

Pistons (59.80% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-3.5)

Pistons (-3.5) Total: 210.5

210.5 Moneyline: Pistons -166, Magic +140

Pistons -166, Magic +140 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Raptors (51.24% win probability)

Raptors (51.24% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)

Cavaliers (-4.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -200, Raptors +168

Cavaliers -200, Raptors +168 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (67.50% win probability)

Rockets (67.50% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-3.5)

Rockets (-3.5) Total: 203.5

203.5 Moneyline: Rockets -164, Lakers +138

Rockets -164, Lakers +138 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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