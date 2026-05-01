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NBA

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 1

The NBA Playoff schedule on Friday, which includes the Detroit Pistons taking on the Orlando Magic, is sure to please.

Ahead of Friday's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (59.80% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-3.5)
  • Total: 210.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -166, Magic +140
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (51.24% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -200, Raptors +168
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (67.50% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-3.5)
  • Total: 203.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -164, Lakers +138
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

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