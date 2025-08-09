FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Tutu Atwell 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Tutu Atwell 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Tutu Atwell Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Atwell's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points56.924485
2025 Projected Fantasy Points62.017570

Tutu Atwell 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 3 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Atwell posted a season-high 9.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: four receptions, 93 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 2@Cardinals4.843480
Week 349ers9.354930
Week 4@Bears8.264820
Week 5Packers6.5106580
Week 7Raiders5.196510
Week 8Vikings1.821180
Week 9@Seahawks1.631160

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tutu Atwell vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Atwell's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tutu Atwell624256203
Davante Adams141851063824
Puka Nacua10679990312
Colby Parkinson493029419

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Tutu Atwell? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup