Tutu Atwell 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him here.
Tutu Atwell Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Atwell's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|56.9
|244
|85
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|62.0
|175
|70
Tutu Atwell 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 3 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Atwell posted a season-high 9.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: four receptions, 93 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|4.8
|4
|3
|48
|0
|Week 3
|49ers
|9.3
|5
|4
|93
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|8.2
|6
|4
|82
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|6.5
|10
|6
|58
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|5.1
|9
|6
|51
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|1.8
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 9
|@Seahawks
|1.6
|3
|1
|16
|0
Tutu Atwell vs. Other Rams Receivers
The Rams ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Atwell's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tutu Atwell
|62
|42
|562
|0
|3
|Davante Adams
|141
|85
|1063
|8
|24
|Puka Nacua
|106
|79
|990
|3
|12
|Colby Parkinson
|49
|30
|294
|1
|9
