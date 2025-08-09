Tutu Atwell 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Tutu Atwell Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Atwell's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 56.9 244 85 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 62.0 175 70

Tutu Atwell 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 3 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Atwell posted a season-high 9.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: four receptions, 93 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Cardinals 4.8 4 3 48 0 Week 3 49ers 9.3 5 4 93 0 Week 4 @Bears 8.2 6 4 82 0 Week 5 Packers 6.5 10 6 58 0 Week 7 Raiders 5.1 9 6 51 0 Week 8 Vikings 1.8 2 1 18 0 Week 9 @Seahawks 1.6 3 1 16 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tutu Atwell vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Atwell's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tutu Atwell 62 42 562 0 3 Davante Adams 141 85 1063 8 24 Puka Nacua 106 79 990 3 12 Colby Parkinson 49 30 294 1 9

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Tutu Atwell? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.