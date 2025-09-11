Tulane vs Duke Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Tulane Green Wave will face the Duke Blue Devils in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Tulane vs Duke Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Tulane: (-111) | Duke: (-108)

Tulane: (-111) | Duke: (-108) Spread: Tulane: -1.5 (-102) | Duke: +1.5 (-120)

Tulane: -1.5 (-102) | Duke: +1.5 (-120) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tulane vs Duke Betting Trends

Tulane has one win against the spread this year.

Tulane owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Tulane's two games this season has hit the over.

Duke has not won a game against the spread this season.

Duke has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Every Duke game has hit the over this year.

Tulane vs Duke Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Green Wave win (80.5%)

Tulane vs Duke Point Spread

Duke is an underdog by 1.5 points against Tulane. Duke is -120 to cover the spread, and Tulane is -102.

Tulane vs Duke Over/Under

The over/under for Tulane-Duke on Sept. 13 is 53.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Tulane vs Duke Moneyline

Duke is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Tulane is a -111 favorite.

Tulane vs. Duke Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tulane 28.0 71 17.0 59 48.5 2 Duke 32.0 56 31.0 106 50.0 2

Tulane vs. Duke Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. Duke analysis on FanDuel Research.