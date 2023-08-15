2023 Troy Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Troy Trojans sport a record of 4-2 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Troy 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 SFA September 2 W 48-30 - - 2 @ Kansas State September 9 L 42-13 Wildcats (-14.5) 49.5 3 James Madison September 16 L 16-14 Trojans (-2.5) 46.5 4 Western Kentucky September 23 W 27-24 Trojans (-3.5) 57.5 5 @ Georgia State September 30 W 28-7 Panthers (-1.5) 50.5 6 Arkansas State October 7 W 37-3 Trojans (-15.5) 52.5 7 @ Army October 14 - Trojans (-5.5) 42.5 View Full Table

Troy Last Game

The Trojans, in their last game, knocked off the Arkansas State Red Wolves 37-3. In that game against the Red Wolves, Gunnar Watson had 236 yards on 12-of-21 passing (57.1%) for the Trojans, with one touchdown and no interceptions. In the ground game, Kimani Vidal took 28 carries for 245 yards (8.8 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. Deshon Stoudemire led the receiving charge against the Red Wolves, hauling in four passes for 98 yards.

Troy Betting Insights

Troy has put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

