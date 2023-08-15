FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Troy Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Troy Trojans sport a record of 4-2 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Troy 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1SFASeptember 2W 48-30--
2@ Kansas StateSeptember 9L 42-13Wildcats (-14.5)49.5
3James MadisonSeptember 16L 16-14Trojans (-2.5)46.5
4Western KentuckySeptember 23W 27-24Trojans (-3.5)57.5
5@ Georgia StateSeptember 30W 28-7Panthers (-1.5)50.5
6Arkansas StateOctober 7W 37-3Trojans (-15.5)52.5
7@ ArmyOctober 14-Trojans (-5.5)42.5
Troy Last Game

The Trojans, in their last game, knocked off the Arkansas State Red Wolves 37-3. In that game against the Red Wolves, Gunnar Watson had 236 yards on 12-of-21 passing (57.1%) for the Trojans, with one touchdown and no interceptions. In the ground game, Kimani Vidal took 28 carries for 245 yards (8.8 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. Deshon Stoudemire led the receiving charge against the Red Wolves, hauling in four passes for 98 yards.

Troy Betting Insights

  • Troy has put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • The Trojans have a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

