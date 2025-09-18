FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 18

Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 18

There is a lot to be excited about on Thursday's MLB schedule, including the Toronto Blue Jays squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Tanner Bibee
  • Records: Tigers (85-66), Guardians (79-71)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -220
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 67.83%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 32.17%

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Chris Bassitt
  • Records: Rays (73-78), Blue Jays (89-62)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.91%
  • Rays Win Probability: 49.09%

San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong vs. Randy Vasquez
  • Records: Mets (78-73), Padres (82-69)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 52.59%
  • Mets Win Probability: 47.41%

Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. J.T. Ginn
  • Records: Red Sox (82-69), Athletics (71-80)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 56.92%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 43.08%

Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Luis Castillo
  • Records: Royals (75-76), Mariners (83-68)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 58.38%
  • Royals Win Probability: 41.62%

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Sandy Alcantara
  • Records: Rockies (41-110), Marlins (71-80)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 58.90%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 41.10%

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Colin Rea
  • Records: Reds (76-76), Cubs (88-64)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 52.00%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 48.00%

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Orioles (72-80), Yankees (84-67)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -200
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 62.10%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 37.90%

Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Yusei Kikuchi
  • Records: Brewers (92-59), Angels (69-82)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 64.57%
  • Angels Win Probability: 35.43%

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Dodgers (84-67), Giants (76-76)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 60.05%
  • Giants Win Probability: 39.95%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

