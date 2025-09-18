Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 18
There is a lot to be excited about on Thursday's MLB schedule, including the Toronto Blue Jays squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Tigers (85-66), Guardians (79-71)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -220
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 67.83%
- Guardians Win Probability: 32.17%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Rays (73-78), Blue Jays (89-62)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.91%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.09%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Mets (78-73), Padres (82-69)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -130
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 52.59%
- Mets Win Probability: 47.41%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Red Sox (82-69), Athletics (71-80)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 56.92%
- Athletics Win Probability: 43.08%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Royals (75-76), Mariners (83-68)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 58.38%
- Royals Win Probability: 41.62%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Rockies (41-110), Marlins (71-80)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -180
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 58.90%
- Rockies Win Probability: 41.10%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Reds (76-76), Cubs (88-64)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 52.00%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.00%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Max Fried
- Records: Orioles (72-80), Yankees (84-67)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -200
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.10%
- Orioles Win Probability: 37.90%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Brewers (92-59), Angels (69-82)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 64.57%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.43%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Dodgers (84-67), Giants (76-76)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 60.05%
- Giants Win Probability: 39.95%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.