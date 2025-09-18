Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 18

There is a lot to be excited about on Thursday's MLB schedule, including the Toronto Blue Jays squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and CLEG

FDSDET and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Tanner Bibee

Tarik Skubal vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Tigers (85-66), Guardians (79-71)

Tigers (85-66), Guardians (79-71) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 67.83%

67.83% Guardians Win Probability: 32.17%

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET

FDSSUN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Chris Bassitt

Shane Baz vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Rays (73-78), Blue Jays (89-62)

Rays (73-78), Blue Jays (89-62) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Rays Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.91%

50.91% Rays Win Probability: 49.09%

San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and SDPA

MLB Network, SNY and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Jonah Tong vs. Randy Vasquez

Jonah Tong vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Mets (78-73), Padres (82-69)

Mets (78-73), Padres (82-69) Mets Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Padres Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 52.59%

52.59% Mets Win Probability: 47.41%

Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-CA

NESN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. J.T. Ginn

Brayan Bello vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Red Sox (82-69), Athletics (71-80)

Red Sox (82-69), Athletics (71-80) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 56.92%

56.92% Athletics Win Probability: 43.08%

Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW

FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Luis Castillo

Michael Lorenzen vs. Luis Castillo Records: Royals (75-76), Mariners (83-68)

Royals (75-76), Mariners (83-68) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.38%

58.38% Royals Win Probability: 41.62%

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSFL

COLR and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Sandy Alcantara

Tanner Gordon vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Rockies (41-110), Marlins (71-80)

Rockies (41-110), Marlins (71-80) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 58.90%

58.90% Rockies Win Probability: 41.10%

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Colin Rea

Hunter Greene vs. Colin Rea Records: Reds (76-76), Cubs (88-64)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 52.00%

52.00% Cubs Win Probability: 48.00%

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Max Fried

Cade Povich vs. Max Fried Records: Orioles (72-80), Yankees (84-67)

Orioles (72-80), Yankees (84-67) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.10%

62.10% Orioles Win Probability: 37.90%

Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI

FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Quinn Priester vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Brewers (92-59), Angels (69-82)

Brewers (92-59), Angels (69-82) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Angels Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 64.57%

64.57% Angels Win Probability: 35.43%

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Logan Webb

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Logan Webb Records: Dodgers (84-67), Giants (76-76)

Dodgers (84-67), Giants (76-76) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Giants Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.05%

60.05% Giants Win Probability: 39.95%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.