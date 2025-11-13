Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

In Week 11 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), WR Troy Franklin and the Denver Broncos will play the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the seventh-ranked passing defense in the league (187.2 yards allowed per game).

Considering Franklin for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Franklin this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Troy Franklin Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.34

41.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Franklin Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Franklin is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player (87th overall), tallying 77.4 total fantasy points (7.7 per game).

In his last three games, Franklin has tallied 156 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 15 catches (27 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 35.2 (11.7 per game) during that period.

Franklin has tallied 194 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 21 catches (41 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 45.2 (9.0 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Franklin's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 20.9 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed six balls (on eight targets) for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Troy Franklin delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (0.1 points) in Week 6 against the New York Jets, catching three balls for 19 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have given up a touchdown reception by eight players this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown versus Kansas City this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Chiefs this season.

Want more data and analysis on Troy Franklin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.