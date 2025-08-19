Phillies vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Seattle Mariners.

Phillies vs Mariners Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (72-53) vs. Seattle Mariners (68-58)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and ROOT Sports NW

Phillies vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-174) | SEA: (+146)

PHI: (-174) | SEA: (+146) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+116) | SEA: +1.5 (-140)

PHI: -1.5 (+116) | SEA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 11-4, 2.39 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 2-5, 5.73 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (11-4) against the Mariners and Bryce Miller (2-5). Sanchez's team is 14-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sanchez's team has a record of 16-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners have a 4-6-0 ATS record in Miller's 10 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Miller's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Phillies vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (59.7%)

Phillies vs Mariners Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -174 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +146 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Mariners are -140 to cover, and the Phillies are +116.

Phillies vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Phillies-Mariners on Aug. 19, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Phillies vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (63.5%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 28 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 46 of 118 chances this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 61-57-0 in 118 games with a line this season.

The Mariners are 17-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Seattle has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-53-5).

The Mariners have put together a 52-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 43% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 116 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .249 batting average and a slugging percentage of .572.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Schwarber hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 45 extra-base hits. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Turner has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Bryce Harper has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Harper heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .255 with a .294 OBP and 61 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Castellanos brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has accumulated 115 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .249 and slugging .593 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is third in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks while batting .286. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez has accumulated a slugging percentage of .459, a team-best for the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez has 21 doubles, 38 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .233.

Phillies vs Mariners Head to Head

8/18/2025: 12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/4/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/2/2024: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2023: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/26/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/25/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/11/2022: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2022: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/9/2022: 9-0 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

