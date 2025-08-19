Blue Jays vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (73-53) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (53-73)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SNET

Blue Jays vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | PIT: (+120)

TOR: (-142) | PIT: (+120) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+115) | PIT: +1.5 (-138)

TOR: -1.5 (+115) | PIT: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Blue Jays vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 3-2, 3.83 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 5-11, 4.13 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Max Scherzer (3-2, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (5-11, 4.13 ERA). Scherzer and his team are 5-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Scherzer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Pirates have a 15-9-0 record against the spread in Keller's starts. The Pirates have an 8-10 record in Keller's 18 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.9%)

Blue Jays vs Pirates Moneyline

Toronto is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +120 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Blue Jays are +115 to cover, and the Pirates are -138.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Pirates on Aug. 19 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 31 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 21-9 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 125 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 75-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 40.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (33-48).

Pittsburgh has gone 18-36 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (33.3%).

The Pirates have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-66-6).

The Pirates have covered 52.5% of their games this season, going 62-56-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .396 this season while batting .298 with 71 walks and 83 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .498.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 21st in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.464) thanks to 54 extra-base hits. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average ranks 10th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Bichette brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 103 hits. He is batting .289 this season and 38 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Springer enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Ernie Clement is batting .279 with a .313 OBP and 40 RBI for Toronto this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a slugging percentage of .396, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .242 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 117th, his on-base percentage is 136th, and he is 116th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen's .326 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .370.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 142nd in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .265 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 17 walks.

Tommy Pham has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .260.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Head to Head

8/18/2025: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/2/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/1/2024: 8-1 PIT (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-1 PIT (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/31/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/6/2023: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/5/2023: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/4/2022: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/3/2022: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/2/2022: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

