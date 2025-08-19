Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Miami Marlins taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Marlins vs Cardinals Game Info

Miami Marlins (59-66) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-64)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSMW

Marlins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-142) | STL: (+120)

MIA: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182)

MIA: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marlins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 6-6, 3.34 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 4-2, 4.41 ERA

The Marlins will give the ball to Edward Cabrera (6-6, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Michael McGreevy (4-2, 4.41 ERA). Cabrera's team is 14-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cabrera's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have gone 5-3-0 ATS in McGreevy's eight starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals are 3-1 in McGreevy's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (55.9%)

Marlins vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Marlins, St. Louis is the underdog at +120, and Miami is -142 playing at home.

Marlins vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Cardinals are -182 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are +150.

Marlins vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Marlins-Cardinals game on Aug. 19 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (38.9%) in those contests.

This season Miami has been victorious one time in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 121 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 71-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 32 of the 66 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, St. Louis has an 11-17 record (winning just 39.3% of its games).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-54-5).

The Cardinals have a 62-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.2% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has an OPS of .733, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season. He has a .300 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is eighth in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 138th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 124th, his on-base percentage 120th, and his slugging percentage 150th.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .238 with a .443 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Eric Wagaman has eight home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Wagaman brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .417 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson paces the Cardinals with 114 hits. He's batting .288 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage is 56th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Burleson brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Willson Contreras has 29 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks while batting .258. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 84th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Masyn Winn is hitting .260 with 26 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Lars Nootbaar has 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .235.

Marlins vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/18/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/28/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/17/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/7/2024: 10-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

