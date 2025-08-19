Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (68-58) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-67)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-142) | BAL: (+120)

BOS: (-142) | BAL: (+120) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+138) | BAL: +1.5 (-166)

BOS: -1.5 (+138) | BAL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 7-7, 5.43 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 10-5, 4.13 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Walker Buehler (7-7, 5.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Tomoyuki Sugano (10-5, 4.13 ERA). Buehler's team is 12-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Buehler's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-2). The Orioles have gone 13-10-0 ATS in Sugano's 23 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have a 9-4 record in Sugano's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.5%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -142 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +138 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -166.

The over/under for Red Sox-Orioles on Aug. 19 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 44, or 57.9%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Boston has come away with a win 17 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 61 of 125 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 69-56-0 against the spread in their 125 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have compiled a 31-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47% of those games).

Baltimore is 10-15 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 122 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-65-4).

The Orioles have gone 57-65-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with an OBP of .337, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455. He's batting .263 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 64th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Duran will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .214 with three doubles, three walks and four RBIs.

Trevor Story has 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 74th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.295/.426.

Wilyer Abreu has 89 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .253 with 38 extra-base hits.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up 124 hits with a .352 on-base percentage and a .472 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .281.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 27th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .248. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 106th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Westburg is batting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .227.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

8/18/2025: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/25/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/24/2025: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/23/2025: 19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/3/2025: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/31/2025: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

