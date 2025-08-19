Tigers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, versus the Houston Astros.

Tigers vs Astros Game Info

Detroit Tigers (74-53) vs. Houston Astros (69-56)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: TBS, FDSDET, and SCHN

Tigers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-168) | HOU: (+142)

DET: (-168) | HOU: (+142) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+132) | HOU: +1.5 (-160)

DET: -1.5 (+132) | HOU: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 11-3, 2.42 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 10-5, 2.45 ERA

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (11-3) for the Tigers and Hunter Brown (10-5) for the Astros. Skubal's team is 11-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 15-5. The Astros are 14-10-0 against the spread when Brown starts. The Astros have a 4-1 record in Brown's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (52.5%)

Tigers vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Astros reveal Detroit as the favorite (-168) and Houston as the underdog (+142) on the road.

Tigers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-160 to cover), and Detroit is +132 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Tigers-Astros on Aug. 19, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Tigers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 52, or 63.4%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 23-11 when favored by -168 or more this year.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 121 opportunities.

The Tigers are 59-62-0 against the spread in their 121 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 40 total times this season. They've finished 24-16 in those games.

Houston has played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, and earned a victory in each game.

The Astros have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-64-4 record against the over/under.

The Astros have covered 49.2% of their games this season, going 61-63-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358. He has a .259 batting average and a slugging percentage of .399.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson has 24 doubles, 26 home runs and 56 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 116th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 126 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .507.

Zach McKinstry is batting .258 with a .336 OBP and 40 RBI for Detroit this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a .467 slugging percentage, which paces the Astros. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Altuve takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jeremy Pena has racked up 115 hits with a .366 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .310 while slugging .480.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Yainer Diaz is batting .252 with 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 16 walks.

Carlos Correa is batting .278 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Tigers vs Astros Head to Head

8/18/2025: 10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/30/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/28/2025: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/2/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 10/1/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/15/2024: 13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/14/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/12/2024: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

