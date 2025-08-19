Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (66-58) vs. Washington Nationals (50-74)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and SNY

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-205) | WSH: (+172)

NYM: (-205) | WSH: (+172) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-126) | WSH: +1.5 (+105)

NYM: -1.5 (-126) | WSH: +1.5 (+105) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 7-5, 3.30 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 8-7, 5.14 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to David Peterson (7-5, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (8-7, 5.14 ERA). Peterson and his team are 7-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peterson's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-5. When Irvin starts, the Nationals have gone 14-10-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 23 of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 13-10 in those matchups.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (66.8%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +172 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -205 favorite on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Nationals are +105 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -126.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Mets-Nationals on Aug. 19, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 50, or 61%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 15-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 52 of 117 chances this season.

In 117 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 55-62-0 against the spread.

The Nationals are 44-55 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

Washington has a record of 5-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer (35.7%).

In the 118 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-49-4).

The Nationals have a 59-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .495.

He is 99th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (125) this season while batting .268 with 60 extra-base hits. He's slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average is 51st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Alonso takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.455) powered by 49 extra-base hits.

Lindor has logged a hit or more in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 114 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .437.

Nimmo brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .229 with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and four RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has put up a slugging percentage of .463, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 49th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Abrams brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

James Wood has 119 hits with a .355 on-base percentage while slugging .479. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .258.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .263 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .231 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

6/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/11/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/10/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2025: 19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/27/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2024: 10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/17/2024: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/16/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/11/2024: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

