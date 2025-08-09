FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Tre Tucker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tre Tucker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tre Tucker -- the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Tre Tucker Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Tucker's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points82.318461
2025 Projected Fantasy Points65.516767

Tre Tucker 2024 Game-by-Game

Tucker accumulated 15.6 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 96 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Carolina Panthers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Chargers2.232220
Week 2@Ravens1.322130
Week 3Panthers15.697961
Week 4Browns10.465410
Week 5@Broncos2.652180
Week 6Steelers0.02000
Week 7@Rams4.783360

Tre Tucker vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 62.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.4% of the time. Below is a look at how Tucker's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tre Tucker814753935
Brock Bowers1531121194514
Jakobi Meyers129871027414
Raheem Mostert231916102

Want more data and analysis on Tre Tucker? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

