Tre Tucker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tre Tucker -- the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Tre Tucker Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Tucker's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 82.3 184 61 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 65.5 167 67

Tre Tucker 2024 Game-by-Game

Tucker accumulated 15.6 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 96 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Carolina Panthers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 2.2 3 2 22 0 Week 2 @Ravens 1.3 2 2 13 0 Week 3 Panthers 15.6 9 7 96 1 Week 4 Browns 10.4 6 5 41 0 Week 5 @Broncos 2.6 5 2 18 0 Week 6 Steelers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Rams 4.7 8 3 36 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tre Tucker vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 62.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.4% of the time. Below is a look at how Tucker's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tre Tucker 81 47 539 3 5 Brock Bowers 153 112 1194 5 14 Jakobi Meyers 129 87 1027 4 14 Raheem Mostert 23 19 161 0 2

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Tre Tucker? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.