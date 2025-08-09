Tre Tucker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tre Tucker -- the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Tre Tucker Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Tucker's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|82.3
|184
|61
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|65.5
|167
|67
Tre Tucker 2024 Game-by-Game
Tucker accumulated 15.6 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 96 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Carolina Panthers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|2.2
|3
|2
|22
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|1.3
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|15.6
|9
|7
|96
|1
|Week 4
|Browns
|10.4
|6
|5
|41
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|2.6
|5
|2
|18
|0
|Week 6
|Steelers
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|4.7
|8
|3
|36
|0
Tre Tucker vs. Other Raiders Receivers
The Raiders, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 62.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.4% of the time. Below is a look at how Tucker's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tre Tucker
|81
|47
|539
|3
|5
|Brock Bowers
|153
|112
|1194
|5
|14
|Jakobi Meyers
|129
|87
|1027
|4
|14
|Raheem Mostert
|23
|19
|161
|0
|2
