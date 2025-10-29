Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will be up against the second-ranked pass defense of the Buffalo Bills (161.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Kelce, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Bills.

Thinking about playing Kelce this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Travis Kelce Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.90

45.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Kelce has produced 65.4 fantasy points in 2025 (8.2 per game), which ranks him sixth at the TE position. Overall, he's the No. 87 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Kelce has put up 29.1 fantasy points (9.7 per game), as he's hauled in 15 passes on 18 targets for 231 yards and one touchdown.

Kelce has amassed 340 receiving yards and two scores on 27 catches (31 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 46 points (9.2 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Kelce's season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders last week, as he put up 15.9 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Kelce had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the New York Giants, when he posted just 2.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more TDs in a game versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bills have given up a TD catch by seven players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this season.

The Bills have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Kelce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.