Travis Kelce 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
In Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce put up 3.4 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the second-most popular fantasy TE (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, see below.
Travis Kelce Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Kelce's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|126.4
|112
|3
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|152.2
|75
|2
Travis Kelce 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce put up a season-high 23.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 12 receptions, 179 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|3.4
|4
|3
|34
|0
Travis Kelce vs. Other Chiefs Receivers
The Chiefs ran 60.4% passing plays and 39.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Kelce's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Travis Kelce
|121
|93
|984
|5
|19
|Rashee Rice
|102
|79
|938
|7
|22
|Marquise Brown
|101
|51
|574
|4
|9
|Justin Watson
|53
|27
|460
|3
|6
