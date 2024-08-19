Travis Kelce 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce put up 3.4 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the second-most popular fantasy TE (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Travis Kelce Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Kelce's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 126.4 112 3 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 152.2 75 2

Travis Kelce 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce put up a season-high 23.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 12 receptions, 179 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 3.4 4 3 34 0

Travis Kelce vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs ran 60.4% passing plays and 39.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Kelce's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Travis Kelce 121 93 984 5 19 Rashee Rice 102 79 938 7 22 Marquise Brown 101 51 574 4 9 Justin Watson 53 27 460 3 6

