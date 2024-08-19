menu item
Travis Kelce 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Travis Kelce 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce put up 3.4 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the second-most popular fantasy TE (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Travis Kelce Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Kelce's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points126.41123
2024 Projected Fantasy Points152.2752

Travis Kelce 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce put up a season-high 23.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 12 receptions, 179 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Ravens3.443340

Travis Kelce vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs ran 60.4% passing plays and 39.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Kelce's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Travis Kelce12193984519
Rashee Rice10279938722
Marquise Brown1015157449
Justin Watson532746036

Want more data and analysis on Travis Kelce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

