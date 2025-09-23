Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the San Francisco 49ers and their fifth-ranked pass defense (162 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Hunter a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the 49ers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Hunter this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Travis Hunter Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.33

42.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunter Fantasy Performance

With 7.6 fantasy points in 2025 (2.5 per game), Hunter is the 89th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 252nd overall.

Last week against the Houston Texans, Hunter produced 2.1 fantasy points, tallying one reception on two targets for 21 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the 49ers this season.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

San Francisco has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The 49ers' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

San Francisco has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

The 49ers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Hunter? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.