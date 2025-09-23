Malik Nabers Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Malik Nabers and the New York Giants will meet the Los Angeles Chargers and their ninth-ranked passing defense (182 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Nabers' next game against the Chargers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Malik Nabers Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.55

77.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Nabers Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Nabers is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player (46th overall), tallying 37.1 total fantasy points (12.4 per game).

Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nabers caught two balls on seven targets for 13 yards, good for 1.3 fantasy points.

Chargers Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Two players have caught a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Chargers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

